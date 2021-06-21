Matthew Sadler owns Northside Athletics, a strongman and powerlifting gym on Peger Road. Sadler, originally from North Pole, opened the gym in 2015 with the goal of developing local athletes and growing the strongman community in Fairbanks.
In addition to owning the gym, Sadler works as a physical education teacher at Midnight Sun Elementary School in North Pole. Sadler explained that he became involved in the strongman sport after venturing out of state for college. He quickly became competitive in the sport, which he enjoys for its unique variety. Sadler explained that strongman contests — unlike most other strength competitions — always involve different events and utilize different strengths. This keeps things interesting for both competitors and the audience.
Another allure is that strongman uses a variety of muscle groups, which can benefit athletes in everyday activities.
“It’s very functional for life,” Sadler said. The sport, which Sadler described as “very primal,” has a long history — it is similar to the Scottish Highland Games — and holding competitions is a way of continuing that tradition.
After about a decade elsewhere, Sadler became homesick for Alaska. He knew that he wanted to return home and to bring his coaching knowledge with him. Sadler holds a Masters Degree in education, is a certified strength and conditioning specialist, and coached high school students in North Pole. Strongman “became a whole new avenue” for his athletic development expertise, he said.
Sadler’s desire was amplified when he realized the lack of resources both locally and statewide. When he moved back, there was only one small strongman gym in the state, and that was in Anchorage.
“There is a real need in Fairbanks and Alaska for athletic development,” Sadler said.
On his drive back to North Pole from Boston, Sadler picked up a new piece of equipment at every stop so that he could continue to train. That was the start of Northside Athletics. But, while opening a gym is in hindsight a logical next step for Sadler, it was not necessarily his initial goal.
Northside Athletics originated in a North Pole garage as a place for Sadler and his wife to train. From there, the gym expanded organically. Since then, it has outgrown several different buildings; they continued to need more space because more individuals wanted to join.
“We fill one room and then move on to the next,” Sadler explained. In helping people develop physically, Sadler also grew a community.
When he officially decided to open Northside Athletics, Sadler’s mission was to create a hub for people who want to get stronger.
“There’s no avenue in Fairbanks for people to develop in strength sports,” he explained. The gym, therefore, provides a single locus for individuals from different backgrounds to come together to learn, train and grow in the sport.
Through, for example, hosting competitions, the gym serves as a focal point for those who want to challenge themselves. The gym has held the Northside Classic, a strongman competition, every year since 2014, most recently in late May. The event has drawn nearly 40 participants from across Alaska and the United States.
While competitions are one aspect, much of the gym’s motivational work is mostly behind the scenes. One way Northside Athletics develops athletes is through inclusivity; Sadler explained that members don’t need to be competitive athletes, and in fact, most aren’t. The gym, he said, doesn’t have the “bro-ey” atmosphere that many facilities, particularly those centered around lifting, have. The success is evident in that many original members are still part of the gym today.
“That’s the real goal,” he said, to create a family.
Another way Sadler seeks to develop Alaska athletes is through programs geared toward youth. Young athletes can learn proper form and technique from experienced athletes. As an additional benefit, the strong women and men youth train with serve as role models, Sadler added.
The gym is currently housed in the former Party Palace building which Sadler is hoping to purchase. While he wants to continue to grow as a business, Sadler’s underlying personal goal remains the same. “We want to continue to provide high-quality services for our members” and to keep expanding the Northside Athletics community, he said.
