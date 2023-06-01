Fairbanks fire marshals and Fairbanks police are requesting the public’s help in an arson investigation.
Firefighters responded to a fire at Spice It Up, a Middle Eastern and Indian restaurant and food truck located on Airport Way, at 12:19 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.
According to a news release, the first units from Fairbanks Fire Department arrived at the restaurant in less than five minutes to find the food truck fully engulfed in flames. The exterior and roof of the building were also on fire.
Fire Marshal Craig Bryan told the News-Miner on May 16 that the Spice It Up food truck was destroyed.
“There was some exterior damage to the building and some water damage to the inside,” Bryan said.
The fire at Spice It Up is being investigated as an arson by the Fairbanks Fire Department and the Fairbanks Police Department. Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.