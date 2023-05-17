An Airport Way restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire at Spice It Up, a Middle Eastern and Indian restaurant and food truck located on Airport Way, at 12:19 a.m. Tuesday.
Fairbanks Firefighters Union posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that they extinguished the exterior fire that spread to the rear wall of the restaurant and the roof. Two non-critical firefighter injuries were reported, the post stated.
Fire Marshal Craig Bryan said that the fire is still under investigation.
“There was some exterior damage to the building and some water damage to the inside,” Bryan said. “The food truck out back was destroyed.”
Owner Tariq Khan announced on Facebook Tuesday morning that Spice It Up will be closed until further notice.
University Fire Department and Fort Wainwright Fire Department also responded to the fire.
