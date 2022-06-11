Mail-in ballots for the June 11 special primary election for the vacant Alaska House of Representatives seat must be postmarked by Saturday.
According to the Alaska Division of Elections, 69,402 ballots were mailed out to Interior Alaska House Districts 1 through 6. As of Wednesday, the state had received only 16,804 ballots.
Tiffany Montemayor, spokesperson for Division of Elections, reminds voters that mailed ballots need both a voter signature and a witness signature, along with at least one form of identifier, such as a voter identification number, date of birth, driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
The election has a large field of 48 candidates vying to replace Don Young for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House.
of Representatives. Young died March 18 while on an airplane returning to Alaska.