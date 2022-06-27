Creative sparks have been flying in Hutchison High School’s welding lab all June and sizzling with synergy as a group of 11 young women and two volunteer assistants get a condensed exposure to the trade.
The students, dressed in welding aprons and face shields, were wrapping up a team project creating bicycle racks for the pool at the borough’s Mary Siah Recreation Center.
The summer program “Girls Who Weld” is one part exploratory course, one part enrollment recruitment, according to Hutchison welding teacher Pete Daley.
Initially dovetailing from a previous career and technical education carpentry course taught last summer, Daley said the idea was inspired by an article he read in the Welding Journal, an American Welding Society trade magazine.
“The article said there are only 5% women in the welding industry,” Daley said. “I thought ‘wow’ because the industry is trying to recruit 78,500-plus welders a year, and that [5%] is an abysmal participation rate by females.”
A veteran welding teacher and certified welding inspector, Daley has taught at Hutchison for 12 years and almost a decade in rural schools. He teaches at least 80 students a year, the majority of them boys and a handful of girls.
“With this class, I’m noticing a different dynamic by taking the stigma out of the process,” Daley said. He added he’s observed a dynamic similar to a normal work environment emerge.
“I have quite a few that are showing a lot of proficiency, so I’m probably going to try and get all of them to attempt a weld certification test,” Daley said.
‘It’s a blast’
Student Miranda Hacker said the class was her first time welding, but she comes from a family of welders.
“It’s almost like using a hot glue gun. A lot of people seem intimidated by it but it’s not as scary as it seems,” Hacker said. “I really like the hands-on component and we have a really good teacher.”
Hacker took the summer class “because it seemed like a good opportunity to see if I want it as a full-time class,” and possibly switching from Hutcison’s Arts-Audiovisual cluster to welding.
Hutchison student Jazmyn Arreguin, another first-time welder entering her senior year, saw it as an option for a future well-paying job that meshes with her decision to switch cluster tracks to automotive-construction.
“It makes a lot of money and it’s a great skill to have,” Arreguin said. “After I started, it was just so much fun. Sometimes it can be a little scary, but overall it’s a blast to do it.”
The summer course totals 96 hours, spread over 30 days in four-day, six-hour weeks that counts toward half an high school elective credit.
Students are learning different welding techniques, from wire-fed “stick welding” gas welding, shielded arc welding, and computer numerical control plasma welding. Guest speakers and field trips provide insight into the welding industry, including speakers from Kinross Fort Knox, Alaska Works Partnership and Hilcrop Alaska.
The bike rack project was created when Daley reached out to surrounding groups for ideas. The borough, he said, needed bike racks for the Mary Siah pool, so it fit in. Students will finish their final week on individual projects.
Creating them has been a culmination of the first few weeks, but a more involved project, said welding student Eva Miscovich.
“It’s a lot of different stuff, including a lot more measuring and math,” Miscovich said. “But once you get used to it, it’s a lot of fun.”
Daley said the summer workshop surveys interest among girls who might be interested in a full-year course.
“They’re getting an appetizer from the full menu of what’s taught in a year,” Daley said.
Regardless, it’s a more intensive program than a normal class, which averages an hour a day.
“In some ways, they’re getting more exposure and knowledge crammed in a month-long course than students get in a whole year,” Daley said.
It’s enough to attract some students, including automotive cluster student Eva Lopez, an incoming senior who hopes to add welding into the mix as she pursues automotive technology as a career after attending WyoTech College in Laramie, Wyoming following her graduation.
“I’ve done a little welding when I was in my collision repair class to fix some rusty doors and cracks,” Lopez said. “I wanted more opportunities to weld, but since I’m a senior I won’t get that full advancement, so why not do this class?”
She added welding “is a very zen thing for me to do.”
“You take your time and it’s like art, you create what you want,” she said. “It just takes time and practice.”
The school year that just ended, he said, was better than average, of his 80 students, 60 earned welding certifications, a quarter of them girls.
“We actually had a really good year and I think after the two-year Covid hiatus, students were pretty hungry to get at things,” Daley said.
A growing need
The welding industry already faces a challenge with recruitment and an aging workforce. According to the American Welding Society, 21.4% of the 750,000 welders in the U.S. are 55 or older; of those, 160,000 are reaching retirement age.
“There is definitely a need for more welders,” Daley said, adding there’s a need for skilled trade labor in general. “No matter where you are, if you have skills, there is work and there is definitely a demand.”
He added there are a lot of opportunities among private businesses in the Interior — and the additional money Alaska will receive through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act means a glut of construction work in the next five years.
Continuous training is required to keep qualifications up, and it requires certification and OSHA safety training, but Daley said it’s a great career that can pay well. Starting salaries hover around $32,000, but could be higher depending on skill, the number of certifications and the type of welding.
“This is my way of trying to recruit more welders into the industry,” Daley said.