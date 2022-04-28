Span Alaska Transportation plans to expand its footprint in Fairbanks, after it closed on a 12-acre undeveloped parcel inside city limits for about $2.5 million, according to employee Joan Johnson.
Johnson informed the Fairbanks City Council at its Monday meeting of the expansion while asking the council to consider a modified tax abatement.
Span Alaska’s corporate office is based in Auburn, Washington, with terminals and offices in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Kodiak, Kenai and Wasilla. It specializes in “less than truckload” logistics, or the ability to allow multiple shippers or companies to share space.
“We ship everything, nuts, bolts, widgets, plumping, electric, dog food, tires, doors and windows,” Johnson said. “Anything you touch, it has a part in the logistics of the shipping business.”
Span Alaska’s Fairbanks location currently sits on a five-acre site outside city limits on Koba Way, with a 22 cross-dock loading facility and 1,500 square feet of office space.
Johnson said Span Alaska considered four locations, including three in the borough, before settling on its final location. The undeveloped site sits near the Richardson Highway and Old Richardson Highway near Gunderson Painting.
The proposed development would include 4,500 square feet of office space and double the warehouse space to 16,320 square feet with a 30-door cross dock. Johnson said the site could host up to 100 trailers.
“It will offer additional service to the Interior and the Fairbanks/North Pole/Eielson area,” Johnson said. The new site would also increase service to Delta Junction, Clear and Healy.
A completed project would mean Span Alaska relocating to a new project, opening up a developed location site for future tenants.
“We built that facility in 2001 and it’s a great place for another type of business to move into that space,” Johnson said.
The expansion has the potential to expand jobs, but the numbers depend on the economic growth of the Fairbanks region, Johnson said.
Tax abatement request
Johnson asked for a tax abatement “to help us get our feet landed and grounded for the first five years.”
“Something to say ‘We want to be a team player, help incentivize Span Alaska to make the investment and make it a community to stay in,’” Johnson said.
She said Span Alaska could consider paying the original undeveloped property tax value for five years, and then pay the actual property tax for a developed site in year six, or $70,000.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth had concerns about offering tax incentives. As a small business owner, he said he could understand asking for one, but said the city needs to shore up its budget.
“At a time when the city needs money, to start handing out tax exemptions isn’t high on my agenda list,” Cleworth said. “If we are going to look at tax exemptions, then we better have a comprehensive plan so we don’t do it piecemeal.”