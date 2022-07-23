A downtown gift shop has a new custom-made penny press with a life-sized Felix Pedro automaton inside.

In a corner of the Arctic Travelers Gift Shop, the automaton is roused by a sensor when someone nears and beckons, with an Italian accent: “I am Felix Pedro, an Italian immigrant who came to the area in 1898, a long time ago. ... Drop in some of your coins, and I will crush a souvenir penny for you.”

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

Tags

Recommended for you