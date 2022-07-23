A downtown gift shop has a new custom-made penny press with a life-sized Felix Pedro automaton inside.
In a corner of the Arctic Travelers Gift Shop, the automaton is roused by a sensor when someone nears and beckons, with an Italian accent: “I am Felix Pedro, an Italian immigrant who came to the area in 1898, a long time ago. ... Drop in some of your coins, and I will crush a souvenir penny for you.”
For $1, customers choose from four different Alaska motifs: the Northern Lights, the midnight sun, sled dogs and moose.
Pedro is famous for striking gold in a creek near Mile 16.6 Steese Highway right around July 22, 1902, setting off a series of events leading to the establishment of the city of Fairbanks.
Angelika Krinner-Croteau, owner of Arctic Travelers Gift Shop, was inspired to custom order the Felix Pedro penny press after seeing similar penny crushers at a Las Vegas trade show, she said. She pondered the idea of buying one for a couple of years.
Once in a while, a customer would ask if she had a penny press, she said.
“This spring was extremely busy, and I said, ‘Let’s buy it,’” Krinner-Croteau said.
It cost about $12,000 and came from Characters Unlimited, based in Boulder City, Nevada. Krinner-Croteau had it shipped to Alaska and installed it in time for the Midnight Sun Festival last month, she said.
A voice-over actor recorded Pedro’s words. The manufacturer designed the Pedro automaton based on photographs obtained from an internet search, Krinner-Croteau said.
Arctic Travelers also has a talking mounted moose head from the same company.
