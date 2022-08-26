The South Cushman Rifle Range opens today at 8 a.m. following a $1.4 million makeover that closed the Fairbanks North Star Borough facility for three months.
Located in Tanana Lakes Recreation Area, the South Cushman Rifle Range serves thousands of users and is the only public gun range near Fairbanks city limits. Now the facility has a restroom, handicapped access and new benches.
The borough added a new 9-foot berm down the middle of the 300-yard range to allow for two active shooting areas with multiple 8-foot lanes, down from 12-foot shooting lanes. The goal of the project was to improve safety and accessibility.
“Great Northwest was the contractor and we are happy that the work was completed on time, actually earlier than expected,” Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer, wrote in an emailed answer to questions.
Shooters can use the range seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except on Wednesdays when the faculty opens a noon.
Improvements include four handicapped parking places and wheelchair-accessible pathways, including concrete sidewalks connecting the pistol range to the rifle range, Livingston wrote. New guardrails, signs and a kiosk were also installed.
The range was reconstructed in accordance with National Rifle Association standards, according to borough officials.
The project was part of the borough’s Capital Improvement Program; construction began in May.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game paid for about half of the project expenses using federal grant funding.
Peak usage of the shooting range takes place every August before the hunting season. Target shooters use the shooting range, and education courses are held there.
