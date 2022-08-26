The South Cushman Rifle Range opens today at 8 a.m. following a $1.4 million makeover that closed the Fairbanks North Star Borough facility for three months.

Located in Tanana Lakes Recreation Area, the South Cushman Rifle Range serves thousands of users and is the only public gun range near Fairbanks city limits. Now the facility has a restroom, handicapped access and new benches.

