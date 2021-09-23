U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Beaux Hebert

Twenty-five F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing prepare to launch during Arctic Gold 21-2 on April 7, 2021, on Eielson Air Force Base Arctic Gold 21-2 is a Phase I and Phase II readiness exercise designed to test the 354th Fighter Wing’s ability to rapidly generate and deploy F-35A Lightning II aircraft, cargo and supporting personnel.