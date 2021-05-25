Misdemeanor jury trials have resumed in Fairbanks court but with a social distancing mandate in place.
Face masks are not required for fully vaccinated people entering the courthouse.
The in-person misdemeanor trials returned May 17 to Alaska’s Fourth Judicial District in Fairbanks, after being suspended since March 2020 due to concerns about Covid-19.
Jury trials for felony cases in Fairbanks are scheduled to resume July 6, except for one case that is set to start June 1, after in-person proceedings were approved by the presiding judge.
Misdemeanor trials require smaller juries than for felony cases, making it easier to allow for physical distancing.
Some defense attorneys have argued that criminal trial delays in Alaska have impacted their clients’ constitutional rights to a speedy trial.
The new health-safety guidelines include fewer trials in session at any given time to reduce the number of people in the courthouse.
Jury deliberations are in the courtroom rather than in a smaller deliberation room. Empaneled jurors are seated apart from one another to allow for physical distancing.
Members of the public who want to watch a trial are directed to alternatives, if there is not enough space in the courtroom to allow for physical distancing.
The presiding judge in each district monitors the Covid case rate and may suspend jury trials at a location to protect the public’s health
On May 19-20, the Alaska Supreme Court held in-person oral arguments for the first time since 2020 and will continue this practice going forward, according to the Alaska Court System.
Hearings can be viewed online at Gavel Alaska.
Grand jury proceedings returned to Fairbanks in February with health-safety precautions in place. Bench trials returned in 2020.
Civil trials are not scheduled to resume until September.
