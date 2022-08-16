With one hand shaking in frustration as he gripped the steering wheel of his parked Toyota truck, a voter at the Geist precinct Tuesday held a cell phone in his other hand as he called the Alaska Division of Elections in Fairbanks.
The voter had driven to the University Baptist Church on his lunch break to cast a ballot on Election Day and was informed that his polling station was different. “I’ve been going to the same place for 10 years. Now everything has changed,” the voter told the elections clerk he reached by phone. The clerk looked up his new polling place based on his home address.
The voter, who asked the News-Miner not to identify him by name, said that poll workers at the church were not sure where to redirect him after he was turned away.
They handed him the phone number for the Fairbanks office of the Alaska Division of Elections, where he got the answer he needed.
For this Fairbanks voter and some others on Tuesday, the biggest challenge was not about who to vote for in crowded races for governor and U.S. Congress. They expressed frustration over where to go to vote.
Redistricting and consolidation of some polling stations in Fairbanks caused a ripple of confusion.
Sen. Scott Kawasaki of Fairbanks raised concerns in July about the decision by the Alaska Division of Elections to close and move polling locations in Fairbanks and Anchorage prior to the election cycle.
While the division is required to change precinct boundaries to reflect new legislative districts, Kawasaki and three other senators said many of the changes were unnecessary. In Fairbanks, the elections division proposed reducing the number of polling places from 12 to seven.
"The lines should have been proposed several months ago so that it afforded the public the time to get engaged on the changes," Kawasaki said Tuesday. "Consolidating precincts may make sense to try to save state resources, but voter accessibility and voter information should really take precedence, especially during these incredible changes under the new redistricting map."
Tawny and Curt Seaman, who showed up to vote at Beaver Sports on College Road Tuesday, said they were informed that the retail store no longer was their polling place.
The Seamans, interviewed as they left the store, said they were told to go to the Alaska State Fairgrounds after a poll worker looked up their home address. Tawny Seaman said that she felt it was hard to trust the election system without clear guidance about the new polling places.
Election officials had warned that some precincts would change due to redistricting. In House District 35, some precincts also were consolidated, according to a worker at the elections office in Fairbanks.
Gail Fenumiai, director of the Alaska Division of Elections, told the News-Miner Tuesday afternoon that the Anchorage office was not fielding many calls from Alaskans unsure about where to vote. “I cannot speak for all offices, but the calls in the director’s office have not been overwhelming,” she said.
Asked about how much education was done in advance to inform impacted voters of changes to polling places, Fenumiai said that “the special primary election delayed the division’s ability to start work on redistricting following the resolution to legal challenges.”
The division did not start printing and mailing voter cards until July 13, Fenumiai said. “Information has been made available to the division’s website and on social media,” she added.
The division also has a new interactive map that allows voters to enter their address to find their polling station.