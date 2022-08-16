Alaska voters and new polling places

Tawny and Curt Seaman said they were told to go to a different polling place in Fairbanks after showing up at Beaver Sports on College Road, where they have voted in previous elections.

 Linda Hersey/News-Miner

With one hand shaking in frustration as he gripped the steering wheel of his parked Toyota truck, a voter at the Geist precinct Tuesday held a cell phone in his other hand as he called the Alaska Division of Elections in Fairbanks.

The voter had driven to the University Baptist Church on his lunch break to cast a ballot on Election Day and was informed that his polling station was different. “I’ve been going to the same place for 10 years. Now everything has changed,” the voter told the elections clerk he reached by phone. The clerk looked up his new polling place based on his home address.

