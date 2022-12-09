Winter Lights Walk

Walkers get a closer look at the tree decorated by the American Society of Landscape Architects Alaska Chapter during the 2019 Winter Lights Walk through Griffin Park behind the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. This year’s walk is Saturday. News-Miner

A Christmas-tree decorating contest along the Chena River and a holiday bazaar at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center kick off the Winter Solstice Festival today in Fairbanks.

The festival runs through Dec. 17, climaxing with cocoa, cookies, a photo opportunity with a reindeer and a fireworks show at the Golden Heart Plaza.

