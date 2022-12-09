A Christmas-tree decorating contest along the Chena River and a holiday bazaar at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center kick off the Winter Solstice Festival today in Fairbanks.
The festival runs through Dec. 17, climaxing with cocoa, cookies, a photo opportunity with a reindeer and a fireworks show at the Golden Heart Plaza.
“The Winter Solstice Festival is designed to bring happiness and light to the community during the darkest time in Fairbanks,” said Liv Dowling, owner of Golden Heart Consulting, which is promoting the festival.
The fun starts at Griffin Park with the Winter Lights Walk, a charity walk hosted by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department. Trees, adopted by local businesses that paid $500, were decorated for the holidays to create a festive atmosphere. The trimmed trees can be viewed through Jan. 9, 2023, but people who wish to vote on their favorite tree must do so on Dec. 17.
The trees line a path on the south bank of the Chena River, and people can view them anytime.
“It goes from the Morris Thompson Center to the Golden Heart Plaza,” Dowling said.
The money paid by the businesses is pooled.
“That winning business gets to donate all of the event proceeds to a local charity of their choice,” Dowling said.
Last year, the Tanana Valley Watershed Association received almost $5,000, she said.
Holiday bazaar and a loose moose
The Winter Solstice Festival offers opportunities for holiday shoppers.
The Homemade Holiday Art Bazaar at the Morris Thompson center, 101 Dunkel St., runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday. More than 15 vendors are lined up. All of the items for sale will be locally made or Indigenous, Dowling said.
Next weekend, holiday shoppers can have some fun and win prizes at local stores. The Moose on the Loose self-guided scavenger hunt is sponsored by the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. About 20 local businesses are involved. To play, shoppers must hunt for Mortimer, a six-inch orange moose that will be hidden inside about 20 area stores.
Participating retailers include The Great Alaskan Bowl Company, Marlo’s Bakery, Alaska Gold ‘N’ Gems Fine Jewelry, Northern Whimsy Art Studio, Two Street Art Gallery, Frank’s Menswear, The Roaming Root Cellar, Toy Quest, Enchanted Forest Toys, The Vintage Junky, The Ornamentry and Sunshine Health Foods.
Participants have all day on Dec. 17 to look for the hidden moose. No purchase is necessary, but once you find the moose, you take it to the cashier and they stamp your passport, Dowling said.
New passports are available at each business and can be left at the last business visited by scavenger hunt participants.
Each passport stamp represents an entry for a drawing for prizes valued at $25 or more. Prizes last year included jewelry, cupcakes, tea samples and a gift basket, Dowling said.
Refreshments, reindeer and fireworks
Also on Dec. 17 is free hot cocoa and cookies from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center and at the Yukon Quest Alaska headquarters, 550 First Ave.
At about 6 p.m., Puma the reindeer will make a public appearance at the Golden Heart Plaza.
Don’t forget to bring a camera to this event. People will be permitted to meet Puma and take a selfie, but she doesn’t like to be petted, according to handler George Aguiar of Archipelago Farms.
A professional photographer will also be present, and pictures will be posted to the Facebook page of the Downtown Association of Fairbanks.
The reindeer’s public appearance will last until about 7:30 p.m.
Following that, at 8 p.m. on Dec. 17, will be Solstice Fireworks sponsored by Alyeska Pipeline Service Co.
The fireworks are best viewed from the south side of the Chena River downtown, including the Golden Heart Plaza, according to Dowling.
The walking bridge and the Cushman Street Bridge will be closed. Fireworks viewers are asked not to stand on the Chena River ice, Dowling said.
