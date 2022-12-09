Solarize Fairbanks heads into its third year of bringing alternative energy needs to Fairbanks North Star Borough residents, and with it, changes to how people can participate.
Program managers, including Kenzley Defler, Jamie Hansen and Alyssa Quintyne, provided insight into the changes at a Tuesday night kickoff for its 2023 campaign.
“We’re considering some changes for equity in the coming year,” Defler said.
Since 2020, Solarize Fairbanks has helped 160 homes and businesses secure group discounts on solar installations. Discounts were done under a neighborhood model, which restricted participation in an area, Defler said.
At least 10 neighbors were required to sign up for a discounted program, which limits participation. In 2023, Defler said Solarize Fairbanks looks to expand into areawide boundaries that would allow individual participants.
“In the past, we would ask for a list of 10 of your neighbors, we would create a boundary, and if you didn’t have 10 people, we couldn’t help with a discount,” Defler said.
Another change would include looking at competitive pricing and quotes from qualified installers instead of a request for proposal process geared to neighborhood installation.
A vetting committee will sort through a list of installers who give their best competitive retail rates. Property owners would then be given that list to choose an installer.
This year, people can participate individually, but Defler added there are still incentives to organize as a neighborhood through a community “give back” program.
Solarize Fairbanks plans to implement a community giveback program and fund in 2023, Defler said.
The fund will help offset some of the costs associated with installing a solar power system.
A “give back” could look like a percentage based on the number of homes the installer works on or kilowatt capacity installed.
The amount would be given to a nonprofit, a church, a community space or residents in need of assistance. The nominee would be prioritized around an area that is already heavily solarized, however.
Defler said if a North Pole resident solarizes their home, after a group of several homes in downtown North Pole under Solarize Fairbanks, the giveback program would prioritize that area of town.
“We are requiring each installer to commit to some form of community giveback,” Hansen said. “That is something we will partner with installers to figure out details.”
Instead of group discount rates, the program would ensure a percentage overall installation cost goes back to the community in some shape or form.
The solarizer, or property owner who gets a system installed, will select where the percentage goes.
The program will move away from community organizers — people tasked with signing up neighborhoods — and opt for ambassadors who will promote the Solarize Fairbanks program.
“We are looking to recruit folks who are interested in engaging with their neighbors about getting solar in their community,” Hansen.
Hansen said at the end of the day, participants call the shots.
“You are the one deciding what installer you are going with and what type of system is being put on your roof or in your yard,” Hansen said.
“A solarize campaign is a great way to give back, especially with all the incentives, such as those from the Inflation Reduction Act,” Hansen said. “It’s a great way to invest in yourself, in your home and give back to your community.”
Hansen said Solarize Fairbanks plans to start vetting installers in January, followed by a series of public workshops in February. Recruitments of program participants who want to solarize their homes and businesses would start in February and March, with a commitment deadline in April.
“We really want to ensure that installations that are basically signed up for in 2023 can happen in 2023,” Hansen said.
The Give Back Campaign campaign would start around June, and nominees selected in July. Installations would range between May and September and wrap up in October.
Most solarizing systems run from $10,000 and $20,000 — but even with the tax credit, which can be outside many businesses and groups.
Hansen said there are a number of programs people can utilize to cut some costs, or loans to secure funding.
The most direct and useful program, she said, is the 30% tax credit thanks to the federal Inflation Reduction Act. The tax credit option runs through 2032. Solar efficiency upgrades could also increase a building’s appraised value.
Property owners could also consider various loan options, including a “a suite of loans” from the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation.”
Hansen advised people to speak with a tax or housing expert before committing to any option.