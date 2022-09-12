After three years of community-led solar campaigns, Solarize Fairbanks wants to assess how the program is doing and what will happen next.
The group will host a series of community listening sessions in Fairbanks this week.
The hope is that community feedback will help evolve the solarize model and address the price, infrastructure and equity issues affecting local communities.
Solarize Fairbanks is a community-led solar initiative that aims to make solar energy and energy efficiency more affordable and accessible in Interior Alaska. This is done by combining area campaigns to provide energy audits at a discounted rate.
“The beauty of this approach is each person can make their own choices for what works for their home or business, but everyone benefits from the discounts and technical expertise,” according to Solarize Fairbanks.
To date, Solarize Fairbanks has facilitated these area solar campaigns: Denali, Downtown, Farmers Loop, Ester, Eielson Farm Road, Goldstream, Steele Creek, University Heights, Chena Loop
Here are sessions planned for this week:
• Elected Leaders Gathering: Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Noel Wien Library
• Workers Gathering: For solar installers, energy efficiency auditors, inspectors, engineers and worker unions. Thursday, Sept. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at J.P. Jones Center.
• Home and Business Owner Gathering: For first-time home and business owners, realtors, landlords, home authorities. Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Noel Wien Library.
• Interior Community Gatherings: For marginalized communities, community leaders and organizations. Saturday, Sept.17, 2-4 p.m. at Noel Wien Library.
More information at solarizefairbanks@gmail.com.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.