A social media post alleging a potential safety threat prompted a walk-through at West Valley High School by Alaska State Troopers Wednesday afternoon, according to an email sent by principal Sarah Gilliam.
Gillam’s email was sent to West Valley families at 1:46 p.m. via the district’s Blackboard message system. Gilliam wrote there was “some concerning content posted on a social media platform” but didn’t specify the nature of the content or the platform.
The account behind the post, she added, presents itself as being associated with West Valley but isn’t a sanctioned account.
“We’ve been in communication with both district administration and the Alaska State Troopers about the situation,” Gilliam wrote. “Additionally, the Alaska State Troopers performed a walk-through of the building with our administration.”
Gilliam said the school and district will continue to monitor the social media contact and encouraged anyone with information to reach out to the school district and law enforcement about the issue.
Alaska State Troopers could not be reached for comment before deadline.