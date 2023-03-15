As spring approaches, the snow load is hovering around average.
The current snow load is approximately 27 pounds per square foot, or psf, according to Christoph Falke at City of Fairbanks Building Department.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 6F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near -15F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 15, 2023 @ 10:05 am
As spring approaches, the snow load is hovering around average.
The current snow load is approximately 27 pounds per square foot, or psf, according to Christoph Falke at City of Fairbanks Building Department.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Creamers Field has a snow water equivalent of 5.2 inches, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is equivalent to about 27 psf. Chena Lake has a snow water equivalent of 6 inches, which is about 31 psf.
The city of Fairbanks has required roofs to be designed to hold a minimum of 50 psf since the 1990s, Falke said. Residents shouldn’t worry about the snow load on their roofs this year; however, they should check their roof drains and scuppers to make sure they’re draining properly, Falke said. If ice is forming in drains and on roofs, that’s an indication that they aren’t draining properly.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com