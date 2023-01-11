Snow removal

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

City of Fairbanks uses heavy equipment Monday afternoon to dispose of snow at a snow dump behind the Chief Andrew Issac Health Center in Fairbanks. The city updated its schedule Monday to address snow removal.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The snow load is lighter this year than last winter’s, coming in at about average — so far.

The current snow load is approximately 15 pounds per square foot, or psf, according to Christoph Falke at the city of Fairbanks Building Department. Falke said the snow load was about 25 pounds psf a year ago. The city of Fairbanks requires roofs to be designed to hold a minimum of 50 psf. Residents shouldn’t be concerned about the snow load on their roofs until it is about 40 psf, Falke said.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com