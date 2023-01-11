The snow load is lighter this year than last winter’s, coming in at about average — so far.
The current snow load is approximately 15 pounds per square foot, or psf, according to Christoph Falke at the city of Fairbanks Building Department. Falke said the snow load was about 25 pounds psf a year ago. The city of Fairbanks requires roofs to be designed to hold a minimum of 50 psf. Residents shouldn’t be concerned about the snow load on their roofs until it is about 40 psf, Falke said.
“One significant variable is the moisture content causing snow to be heavier or lighter per inch depending on the moisture content,” Falke said. He emphasized that snow load varies across the Interior.
Creamer’s Field has about 1 foot of snow as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Falke said this is average compared to the last 20 years.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Creamer’s Field has a snow water equivalent of 2.8 inches, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The average snow water equivalent is 3.8 inches. This time last year, the snow water equivalent was 4.7 inches.
Art Nash, an associate professor of energy at the UAF Institute of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Extension, recommends an at-home process to determine how much of a snow load you have on your roof. He said homeowners can take a PVC pipe that has a cap on one end and is open on the other and stab the snow down to the surface of the roof. Then, you flip the pipe over so the open end of the PVC pipe is facing upward. Let it melt, and measure the water with a ruler, he said.,
Next, multiply the number of inches by 5.2 pounds per square foot to get the snow load, he explained. However, this may be difficult for roofs that aren’t flat or have a layer of ice, so Nash recommends visiting the SNOTEL interactive map to learn about the snow load. The SNOTEL map can be found at bit.ly/3XoBhX4. Art Nash can be reached at 907-474-6266.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com