Snow entered the forecast for Fairbanks and the Interior Monday morning and was projected to carry over into Tuesday morning, but it's not going to stick, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued special weather statements for the Interior from Arctic Village to Delta Junction, citing a mix of rain and light snow for the region. Snow accumulation is expected to be between 1 and 3 inches at elevations above 2,000 feet.
The fresh powder will melt in Fairbanks as it hits the ground, meteorologist Kaitlyn Lardeo said.
"Having the snow stick depends on elevation," Lardeo said. "For the next few days, places about 2,000 feet have a slight chance of snow."
Temperatures are expecting to warm slightly later this week, meaning snow becomes a possibility only at higher elevations.
"This is a very normal, typical weather pattern for this time of year," Lardeo said.
The colder climate is also bringing frost, which many Fairbanksans woke up to over the past week.
"It's business as usual as the seasons are changing," Lardeo said.