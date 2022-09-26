Snow crystal

Matthew Sturm captured these images of snow crystals falling in a Dec. 26, 2021, storm in Fairbanks. Their shapes correspond to different temperatures and humidity within the cloud that formed them. 

 Matthew Sturm photo

Snow entered the forecast for Fairbanks and the Interior Monday morning and was projected to carry over into Tuesday morning, but it's not going to stick, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued special weather statements for the Interior from Arctic Village to Delta Junction, citing a mix of rain and light snow for the region. Snow accumulation is expected to be between 1 and 3 inches at elevations above 2,000 feet.