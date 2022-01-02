A section of the Richardson Highway remains closed Sunday after the Department of Transportation shut down the state road early Saturday between mileposts 186 and 218.
High winds, snow drifts and blizzard conditions have made highway travel extremely hazardous and impossible north of Paxson and south of Fort Greely on the Richardson Highway. The area spans the junction with Denali Highway.
At noon Sunday, the Transportation Department reported the Steese Highway summits, at 12-mile and Eagle summits, are now closed as well due to high winds and drifting snow.
"Like the area on the Richardson that is closed, these are notoriously windy, snowy areas that do tend to close several times through the winter. They were closed for several days last week during the big storms as well," said Caitlin S. Frye, DOT spokesperson, in an email to the News-Miner.
Highway crews are working to remove heavy snow drifts that are up to three feet on the highways.
Across greater Fairbanks on Sunday, the Transportation Department reported that icy patches were wearing down unevenly on roads, which has made for a rough driving surface.
"We have brought on extra people to help scrape and smooth out icy surfaces, but this work is difficult and slow," Alaska DOT&PF said on Twitter. "We're doing our best, but some areas will continue to be rough for a while yet."
The Transportation Department is advising motorists to check for updates on 511.Alaska.gov, which delivers real-time road conditions in Alaska.
The Richardson Highway section was shut down after 9 a.m. Saturday, and crews have worked nonstop to clear snow blowing onto the road. No serious accidents were reported.
The Richardson is a 366-mile state highway that runs from Fairbanks to Valdez. It is normally open year round. The highway offers some of the best glacier viewing in Alaska and is popular with summer tourists.
The Richardson also is historical. It is known as Alaska’s first road, a route that gold prospectors originally followed in the late 1800s, when it was known as the Valdez to Eagle trail.