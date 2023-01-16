One of the last wooden sternwheelers operating on the Yukon and Tanana rivers was the Elaine G, which was built in the mid-1940’s here in Fairbanks. The following articles showcase her rich and troubled life, and how good intentions erased another bit of our rich riverboating history.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner — May 29, 1984
Old sternwheeler set for tricky ride home
The Elaine G, a 40-year-old wooden-hulled sternwheeler with a colorful history but which hasn’t been active for nearly 17 years, may be taking another float down the Tanana River if a Nenana couple’s plans are successful.
Involved in a lawsuit in one form or another during all but a few months of its 22 years of moving freight along the Yukon and Tanana Rivers, the 64-foot river boat currently rests on supports about 100 feet from the Chena River near Fairbanks International Airport.
Lamont and Joanne Hawkins, who already owned the Pelican, a smaller boat on the same property a little further from the water, took an interest in the Elaine G when the land was sold recently.
They were told the boats would have to be moved or destroyed. “We had to make a short-term decision rather than a long term one,” Joanne said from the Hawkins’ gift shop in Nenana.
Recalling the history of river traffic in the Interior and the role the Elaine G played in that trade, Joanne said it had been a longtime dream of hers to bring the boat to Nenana. She wants to put the boat on display to give people an idea of how fuel and supplies were transported by river. She also has plans to include an Alaskan art gallery and historical displays and information.
Standing on the bank of the Chena where he’s spent the last week repairing the boat’s hull, Joanne’s husband, Lamont, is another example of what someone else familiar with the boat’s eventful history calls a “classic case of how people can become attached to a boat.”
“This is the last of them I guess,” Lamont said, referring to the two wooden boats near his temporary camp and a third hull sunk partially into the shore. “Around this neighborhood anyway.” He’s taken time off from work to put in 12- to 14-hour days chinking the seams, then covering them with tar to make the hull as watertight as possible.
The square stern had to be sealed with sheet metal and other small repairs have received his attention in preparation for what he expects to be the most difficult part of a demanding task. “Getting it into the water will be a chore without hurting it too much,” he said.
Legal disputes over ownership of the Elaine G began when the boat was built in 1944-45. According to Eugene Belland, a Fairbanks attorney with a longtime interest in the riverboat, Clyde Gordon and his nephew, Warren Hager, made a verbal agreement whereby Gordon would finance the project, with Hager providing the labor. Once the boat’s operations covered expenses, Hager would receive title. But neither man was apparently happy with the arrangement, as Hager took his uncle to court three times before he was finally declared legal owner.
Until 1963, the Elaine G was used primarily as a freighting vessel, said Belland, who once helped restore the boat after it was sunk by river ice. The boat commonly pushed two 80-foot barges along the Yukon and Tanana and some of their tributaries.
The boat eventually wound up parked on the bank of the Chena in the possession of Jim Binkley, who still plies the Tanana and Chena in his sternwheeler, the Riverboat Discovery.
Joanne said she and her husband became interested in the Elaine G a year ago and contacted Binkley about the boat. “He told us if we really wanted it, he’d let us have it,” she said. “I think he forgot about it, but I didn’t.”
The Hawkins convinced Binkley that they were serious about restoring the Elaine G. A price of ten cents, or “whatever it legally takes for ownership to change hands,” was agreed upon, Binkley said.
“It’s a big undertaking, a big bite,” Binkley said of the Hawkins’ project. He’s concerned about the boat sinking and blocking the channel so his sternwheeler can’t pass on its way to the Tanana. “I know they’re capable and responsible people,” Binkley said, “The question is are they experienced enough to pull it off?”
With repair and preparations to move the boat into the water expected to be completed soon, Lamont Hawkins and Claude Demientieff, a Nenana barge operator, are waiting for the water in the Chena to rise a bit. Then they plan to carefully slide the Elaine G along butter boards — greased supports — into the water, which Joanne figures will take half a day.
Fairbanks Daily-News Miner — June 21, 1984
Fire, water claim historic boat
Another reminder of Alaska’s colorful past, the riverboat Elaine G, faded into memory Wednesday evening, a victim of flame and water, as she was being towed to Nenana to take her place in the new River Museum.
The Elaine G’s wracked and rotting hull was not up to the trip under tow to the Tanana River port, despite efforts to strengthen her for the ordeal which started near the mouth of the Chena River. The 40-year-old wooden-hulled vessel had been retired for 17 years after running freight on the Yukon and Tanana rivers for 22 years.
The Elaine’s move to become the centerpiece of the Nenana historical museum was the brainchild of Joanne Hawkins and her husband, Lamont. The boat was property of Jim Binkley, well known as the skipper of the tour boats named Discovery.
Said Joanne: “In the interest of perpetuating awareness of the history of river transportation in the Interior, Capt. Jim sold us the Elaine G for a single ‘song’ and we are please that we got her for just enough to make the deal legal.”
Early in the day Wednesday, it was apparent that there could be problems with the launching of the vessel. The 64-foot riverboat shook as she was eased down the “butter boards,” the slang name for the skids on which she was prodded toward the water by a bulldozer at the hands of Rudy Demientieff, a crewman of the Ramona, the tow boat selected for the delicate mission of delivering the Elaine to Nenana.
Finally, around 4 p.m., Ramona eased her charge away from the riverbank as three pumps barely kept ahead of the water entering Elaine G’s rickety hull. Even with what he called “two strikes on us,” Capt. Claude Demientieff of the Ramona said optimistically that was sure that he could complete the task with Elaine intact.
All went well as the tow moved down river in a driving rainstorm. But about the time the strange little flotilla passed the Chena Pump Road Campground, it became apparent that something had gone wrong. The pumps, despite their power, could not cope with the water rushing into the hull.
Demientieff ordered a cutting torch to sever the cables which lashed the vessels together. The doomed vessel listed slightly to the port side and threatened to sink in the main shipping channel of the Tanana. The Ramona nudged Elaine G to the far side of the channel, but again she threatened to sink and thus pose a threat to navigation.
Demientieff ordered three of his crewmen to board a skiff and set the Elaine G afire, hoping she would hang up on a sandbar and burn, which she did.
The Elaine G breathed her last near the shoreline about 11 miles downstream from the mouth of the Chena.
Note: The Elaine G was one of the only riverboats to ever be fully built in Fairbanks, Alaska. She also had a sightly older sister ship, the Bonnie G, both owned by the same company. They were both damaged during the rush of water and ice during the 1960 breakup when the military detonated an ice jam above Fairbanks on the Chena River. We will save that story for another day. This sinking History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.