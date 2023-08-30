North Star Volunteer Fire Department

North Star Volunteer Fire Department

A five-member North Pole family is safe after a fire engulfed their home early Wednesday morning.

The North Star Volunteer Fire Department received multiple calls from neighbors and people in the house, located near Badger Road, at approximately 4:47 a.m. and arrived on the scene within four minutes.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter