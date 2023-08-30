A five-member North Pole family is safe after a fire engulfed their home early Wednesday morning.
The North Star Volunteer Fire Department received multiple calls from neighbors and people in the house, located near Badger Road, at approximately 4:47 a.m. and arrived on the scene within four minutes.
One member of the family was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation and released, but the other members were uninjured. The family’s chickens, ducks and dog were also unharmed.
NSVPD Deputy Chief Kevin Harvey said a resident of the house woke up from his alarm clock and then heard the smoke detector going off.
Harvey said the family escaped because they had functioning smoke detectors and a fire evacuation plan.
“Smoke detectors save lives, no question about it,” Harvey said. “This could have been much worse.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, Harvey said, but it originated on the exterior of the home. The house is considered a loss, and the Red Cross is assisting the family. Only one structure was damaged.
The Fort Wainwright Fire Department, Eielson Fire and Emergency Services, and North Pole Fire Department also responded to the fire, Harvey said. A total of 28 firefighters were on scene.
