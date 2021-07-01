A small private plane crashed during takeoff in North Pole shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
The plane failed to gain sufficient elevation and crashed into a nearby slough after colliding with trees at the end of the airstrip. The crash occurred on Porter Avenue. The pilot and three passengers survived the crash with minor injuries, according to authorities on scene.
Anna Kardash, who called 911 after witnessing the crash, said “The plane was taking off and it wasn’t high enough and it crashed into a tree and went down.”
The small plane belonged to an individual in the neighborhood, Kardash said.
After crashing, the plane “erupted in a huge fire” with “flames close to the top of the trees,” Kardash said.
Firefighters on the scene collected water from the slough via helicopter to extinguish the flames. Authorities told Kardash that they picked up the four individuals involved in the crash on the other side of the slough.
