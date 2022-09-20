An aircraft made an emergency landing on Badger Road at the intersection of Lakloey Drive on Monday evening, according to Alaska State Troopers.

The plane apparently ran out of gas and the engine stopped, a trooper report reads. Pilot Malcolm Martin was unharmed.

