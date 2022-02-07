Will Alaska lead the nation in the adoption of small nuclear reactors?
Legislation introduced by Gov. Mike Dunleavy would make it easier for Alaska municipalities to explore small nuclear reactors, known as micro-reactors, as an emissions-free energy source.
In addition, the Copper Valley Electric Association is looking into developing a 30 megawatt micro-reactor in Valdez.
Advanced nuclear technology for the micro-reactors is under development in the United States. The Alaska Center for Energy and Power at the University of Fairbanks is leading national research into the challenges and potential opportunities of micro-reactors.
The U.S. Air Force has announced plans for a five megawatt micro-reactor at Eielson Air Force Base, with construction to start in 2025. The micro-reactor at Eielson is expected to be fully operational in 2027. It will be the first nuclear micro-reactor at a U.S. Air Force Base.
Nuclear power will supplement heat and power now generated by the base’s 70-year-old coal plant. Eielson does not have a back-up source for steam heat.
The proposed micro-reactor would be commercially owned and licensed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
The governor’s office said that modern micro-reactors operate more like a battery than a traditional power plant and can be delivered by truck to remote communities.
According to the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy, the small portable reactors are factory-made, easy to transport and self-adjusting.
The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act required the Defense Department to build a micro-reactor and ensure it’s operational by 2027.
The U.S. military has interest in the potential of nuclear power to assure that military installations can continue operating after losing their main source of electricity.
Under Senate bill 177, introduced by the governor, Alaska communities would have greater leeway in exploring the adoption of micro-reactors.
The compact reactors have up to 5% of the power output of traditional nuclear power plants.
“For communities seeking more options to end their dependence on diesel and heating oil, we want to ensure that our statutes give them the opportunity to explore what many experts believe may be a generational leap forward in terms of clean, reliable, and cost-effective off-grid power,” Dunleavy said when he introduced the legislation.
Communities would still have jurisdiction over approving micro-reactors. The governor’s bill would:
• Define a micro-reactor based on language contained in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Under federal definition, reactors produce no more than 50 megawatts of power and meet the standards for advanced nuclear reactor defined in federal code.
• Waive a requirement that the Legislature must approve all micro-reactor sitings. “Unlike legacy reactors which can potentially impact an entire state, a micro-reactor is a local concern whose potential impact is measured in acres, not miles,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.
Less hands-on maintenance, more automation
Developers in the U.S. are focused on gas and heat-pipe cooled designs for the micro-reactors, according to the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy.
The modern reactors require less hands-on maintenance and fewer operators.
One early vendor based in Silicon Valley recently was turned down for licensing by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
A miniature nuclear reactor called Aurora was planned for Idaho by the private company called Oklo.
Since its licensing denial, the company has the opportunity to resubmit its proposal with additional information to address NRC concerns. The company has generated more than $25 million in private investment.
In Alaska, the governor’s office noted there is a long regulatory process for micro-reactors, which means that it takes several years for the plants to come on line.
“The best way to describe this bill is that it ensures we’re keeping the door open to these new opportunities and indicates our willingness to work with stakeholders as this potentially game-changing technology continues to develop,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.