A small fire on Phillips Field Road caused a power outage Saturday, affecting 129 meters of line which energizes several buildings, including the News-Miner office and parts of the Slaterville neighborhood.
The outage started about 12:40 p.m. at the corner of Phillips Field Road and Driveway Street at the site of a wood-drying kiln operated by Aurora Energy Solutions.
“The excavator here caught on fire,” said Travis Kulp, Fairbanks Fire Department battalion chief. “The operator was able to get out by jumping off lt.”
The operator was working on some logs when the excavator brought a power line down, said Miguel Rosales, who works for the facility.
“The guy may have sprained his ankle but nobody got shocked or burned, everybody is safe,” Rosales said. He added that the facility will discuss new safety protocols.
It took the fire crew five minutes and 3,000 gallons of water to put the fire out, Kulp said. Power was restored at 2.10 p.m.