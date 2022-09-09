Morning earthquake

The blue pin denotes the epicenter of a 3.7 earthquake Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

 News-Miner/Alaska Earthquake Center

Some people reported feeling a small earthquake Friday morning after it shook an area 32 miles west of Ester.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey and the Alaska Earthquake Center, a 3.8 magnitude tremor occurred at 10:51 a.m. at a depth of just over eight miles.