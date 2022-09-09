Some people reported feeling a small earthquake Friday morning after it shook an area 32 miles west of Ester.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey and the Alaska Earthquake Center, a 3.8 magnitude tremor occurred at 10:51 a.m. at a depth of just over eight miles.
Alaska Earthquake Center seismologist Natalia Ruppert described the earthquake as “a weak shake."
“Perhaps some people felt it,” Ruppert said. “It’s an area where we see earthquakes, it was on an active fault, so it’s not unusual.”
A few residents reported reported feeling the earthquake in and around North Pole and Fairbanks on local social media pages.
The Alaska Earthquake Center's summary stated that the quake “is indicative of ongoing thrusting deformation on the north side of the central Alaska Range.”