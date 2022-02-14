Rising costs, shipping delays and a worker shortage are the biggest challenges for Alaska’s independent business owners who responded to the 2021 Alaska Small Business Survey.
Nearly 700 Alaska business owners across two dozen industries answered the annual survey by the Alaska Small Business Development Center at the University of Alaska. The findings from the survey create a mixed outlook, as many small businesses face financial problems after two years of slowdowns from the pandemic.
Overall tourism businesses seem to be struggling the most at the start of 2022, as they recover from revenue losses, face rising costs and have trouble finding qualified workers, according to the findings.
Wholesalers and transportation companies, by contrast, are predicting a strong 2022, according to the survey.
“Almost all of the businesses surveyed indicated they were looking to grow or maintain their current workforce in 2022. Unfortunately, they also indicated it was difficult or very difficult to find anyone to fill those positions,” said John Bittner, the center’s executive director.
Small business owners named a lack of qualified applicants, an inability to meet wage expectations and seasonal challenges as the main obstacles to hiring.
Businesses also report financial challenges as the economy fully reopens.
Asked how likely it is that their business will close in the next six months without additional assistance, 51% of the respondents in greater Fairbanks said “not very likely,” followed by 26% who said “not at all.”
But nearly a quarter of the respondents in greater Fairbanks said in 2021 that their businesses were “likely” or “very likely” to close permanently in the next six months without additional assistance. In the Anchorage area, the figure was 21%.
Even the most veteran small business owners had to contend with pandemic-related problems, which included lockdowns, quarantined workers, supply chain delays and “extreme unpredictability,” according to the findings.
Statewide, the top challenge business owners named in 2021 was “supply chain issues and shipping costs.”
Half of the respondents checked it as their No. 1 problem. By contrast, in 2017 only 5% of small businesses listed “supply chain issues and shipping costs” as their biggest challenge.
“All of these factors are causing businesses to struggle to stay open,” Bittner said. “This has resulted in a variety of changes to the usual barriers to business that the survey results have shown over the past four years.”
Exploring financing options
As small business owners transition from “hunker down” to “sprint forward,” Bittner said that many have significant financial problems and are interested in finding financing options. But they are not optimistic about it.
More than 60% of respondents statewide said it would be difficult to raise new capital in the next 12 months. Less than 10% said it would not be difficult.
“Most Covid relief programs for businesses are expended at this point, and this is particularly problematic for businesses trying to take advantage of the recovering economy,” Bittner said.
“Even if businesses were able to secure funding through the relief programs, they still might find it hard to secure traditional forms of financing due to lack of sales, changing markets, or just general uncertainty about their industry,” Bittner said.
Business owners complained that there is no central place to learn about financing options and potential assistance.
Respondents also said they needed technical help and assistance in seeking financing, and many were interested in exploring nontraditional financing options.