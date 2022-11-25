Small businesses impact communities in big ways, and you can support them this coming weekend during Small Business Saturday, an unofficial holiday started in 2010 to patronize shops owned and operated by the people nearest you.
Jumo Stewart, CEO of Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation, encourages residents to shop local year round. He said that by supporting local businesses, residents prop up the overall economy of a community by creating economic activity and jobs.
FEDC will celebrate the winter solstice with the Moose on the Loose scavenger hunt in participating local businesses starting on Dec. 17. Participants search for a model of the mascot, Mortimer the Moose, in locations around town to enter drawings for prizes.
The time period between Thanksgiving and Christmas is one of the busiest shopping periods of the year, so Small Business Saturday encourages residents to participate by supporting local small businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
