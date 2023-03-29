Reports of a rotten egg smell and flowing water in a slough near the airport are spurring an investigation.
Maintenance workers notified airport staff in January to a problem at a slough on the southeast part of Fairbanks International Airport property between the Tanana River and the airfield, environmental manager Elise Thomas said. Employees said the slough is normally frozen, but water was flowing even though it was 10 degrees below zero. The water smelled of rotten eggs.
Thomas said the sulfur smell indicates that something is going on in the wetlands.
Dr. Katey Walter Anthony, an aquatic ecosystem ecologist and professor with the Water and Environmental Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, was called in to evaluate the situation. Anthony went to the slough at the beginning of March and took measurements with a greenhouse gas analyzer.
Anthony said the slough is draining a nearby lake, so she first measured at the outlet of the lake and found high levels of methane in the water. She said that while that didn’t surprise her, what did surprise her was that about 400 meters downstream, the flow of water increased dramatically.
“When snow and the land surface are frozen, you don’t have water come in at the surface,” Anthony said. “That was one clue that water is seeping into the slough.” She said that methane levels also increased as she traveled downstream. Cracks in the gravel also emitted gases.
Anthony concluded that a chimney or channel connected permafrost to the groundwater and as the permafrost thaws, methane-rich groundwater seeps into the slough.
“I suspect that permafrost degradation has led to a new groundwater flow path that discharges into the slough,” Anthony said.
Anthony and Thomas agree that there is no public health risk as a result of the high rates of methane. Anthony said that she suspects that the gases are mixing with the air fast enough to dilute high levels of gases. However, the women caution residents from traveling on the slough in the winter. If the slough freezes next winter, gases and water seepage keeps the ice thin and may pose a danger, Anthony said.
Next, researchers plan to study permafrost on airport property. “If you’re getting water upwelling, there might be water upwelling in other areas that could cause infrastructure concerns,” Anthony said.
