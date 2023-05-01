Fairbanks-area graduates are preparing to turn the tassel and toss caps throughout May as schools prepare for commencement ceremonies.
Fairbanks North Star Borough School Districts have several lined up, starting May 11. All of the district’s graduation ceremonies start at 7 p.m.
The Career Education Center, the district’s self-paced independent program, will walk the aisle at Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way, on May 11.
Effie Kokrine Charter School’s senior Class of 2023 plans its graduation ceremony for May 12 at the Effie Kokrine gymnasium, 601 Loftus Road in Fairbanks.
North Pole High School Patriots will march toward their future at the Carlson Center, 2010 2nd Ave. in Fairbanks, on May 15.
The West Valley High School Wolfpack will leave the den following its May 16 ceremony at the Carlson Center.
Lathrop High School’s Malemute team of graduates sprint to the finish line at the Carlson Center on May 17 with the future in sight. BEST Homeschool senior Bison will walk the Hering Auditorium’s aisles on May 17 as well.
Ben Eielson High, Hutchison High School, and Star of the North Secondary School all hold their graduation ceremonies on May 18 at different locations.
Hutchison’s Hawks soar toward graduation at Hering Auditorium and Ben Eielson’s small, mighty and proud flock of ravens will gather at the school’s gym, 675 Ravens Way, Eielson Air Force Base. Star of the North’s graduating class will shine brightly at North Pole High School, 601 North Pole High School Boulevard in North Pole.
Fairbanks’ other schools are planning their graduations in May as well.
Monroe High School’s graduation ceremony takes place at University of Alaska Fairbanks C.W. Davis Concert Hall, 1708 Tanana Loop, on May 12 starting at 7:30 p.m. The Class of 2023 numbers 23.
IDEA Homeschool’s Fairbanks graduation ceremony starts 6 p.m. on May 16 at Hering Auditorium; the doors open at 5 p.m. Its Class of 2023 includes 68 graduates.
Raven Homeschool’s graduation will be held at Hering Auditorium May 25. The doors open at 5 p.m. for families and the ceremony for about 70 graduates starts at 6 p.m.
CyberLynx Homeschool and Correspondence School’s Fairbanks graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 22 at Hering Auditorium. It’s set to graduate a class of 65.