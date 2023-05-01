Hutchison graudation 2022

Hutchison High School graduates toss their caps into the air following their graduation ceremony Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Hering Auditorium. Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Fairbanks-area graduates are preparing to turn the tassel and toss caps throughout May as schools prepare for commencement ceremonies.

Fairbanks North Star Borough School Districts have several lined up, starting May 11. All of the district’s graduation ceremonies start at 7 p.m.