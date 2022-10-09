It was hard to tell who was more excited at the grand opening of the newly expanded and renovated John Weaver Memorial Skatepark — 2-year-old Conner Hall, flying around on a tiny bike, or 59-year-old Pete Kunz, who has been skateboarding for more than 50 years.
They were both there on a rainy Saturday morning to celebrate the official opening of the new 10,000-square-foot skatepark, filled with all kinds of features for all kinds of tricks on wheels. A large crowd gathered to cheer at the ribbon cutting and to try out the smooth riding at the new park. Kids of all ages and adults zoomed around on bicycles, scooters, in-line skates, and of course, skateboards.
“I am stoked to be out here, standing in our new park,” said Jerry Lee Sadler, president of the Fairbanks Skatepark Coalition, the nonprofit community group that spearheaded the funding drive for the new park. “This is the best park in the state of Alaska.”
The $1.2 million project renovated and expanded the John Weaver Memorial Skatepark, which was built in 1997. That small park featured a metal quarter pipe and pyramid, a flat rail and a grind ledge set on rough blacktop. The renovated park is bigger and offers more features, including a bowl.
The park is located on Wilbur Street, south of Growden Memorial Park.
The skatepark project was funded by donations and by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
“This is the number one project we had in our capital improvement program,” Fairbanks Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said. “It wouldn’t be possible without community groups. This is how these projects happen, working with community organizations.”
Sadler reflected on years of working to make this happen: board meetings, attending assembly meetings, collaborating with the North Star Community Foundation, rounding up support community wide.
“For me, it was a great lesson in bureaucracy,” he said. He joined the group to offer his organizing expertise when it became clear bake sales were not helping raise enough funds. All the group efforts eventually came to fruition.
“Really, assembly members saw kids at each meeting,” he said. “Showing up for local government, you know? They were fighting for what they want and here they are.”
Kelli Boyle of the Fairbanks Skatepark Coalition is a longtime youth advocate in Fairbanks.
“After working in so many different venues with youth, I was really sold on skateboarding for health and mental wellbeing of kids,” she said. “It was the most effective intervention I had ever seen.”
She has been a strong supporter of upgrading the skatepark since 2016.
“This is your park, because you built it,” she told the group gathered for the ribbon cutting. “This is truly a community skatepark.”
Donnie Hayes, director for the borough’s parks and recreation department, said he is excited to see users are taking care of the park since it opened. He sees it every day when he drives by.
“They’re out there with the squeegees, with the brooms, with the backpack blowers, making sure it’s clean,” he said. “It’s these type of things that make Fairbanks a pretty special place.”
Pete Kunz, an aircraft mechanic, has been skateboarding for 50 years. He couldn’t stop grinning.
“This is a huge accomplishment for this town,” he said. “The vibe here has immediately been good.”
Young skaters are learning proper skateboarding etiquette from more experienced skateboarders, he said. He regularly recruits older skaters to join him.
“I’m always searching for old skaters who might be afraid to skate again,” he said. “I want to get them out there.”
A bit more work needs to happen to compete the park. There are plans to add a tool bench and a Grab-A-Helmet board.
Next summer will be an exciting time for the skatepark, which Sadler dubbed the Farthest North Skatepark in North America.
“We want to highlight that, use that as a tourism advantage,” he said.
Organizers are planning to host a statewide competition series next summer.
“From there, winning teams can go down to the Lower 48, to other regional competitions series,” he said. “From there, there are potential prospects of even going to the Olympics.”
Sadler also wants to start building micro skateparks in various Fairbanks neighborhoods, just 200 square foot mini parks.
“There are all sorts of equations for how much square footage you should have in your community, based on how many skaters you have,” he said. “A kid can have a blast at fun little micro parks. It is within the realm of the Fairbanks Skatepark Coalition to actually be able to fund those.”
He reflected on success of the project.
“The first day it was open, I saw a bunch of kids of all ages out here, shredding the park,” he said. “It made it all worth it.”
Now that this project is nearly complete, he has a new goal.
“I gotta figure out how to skateboard,” he said.