It was hard to tell who was more excited at the grand opening of the newly expanded and renovated John Weaver Memorial Skatepark — 2-year-old Conner Hall, flying around on a tiny bike, or 59-year-old Pete Kunz, who has been skateboarding for more than 50 years.

They were both there on a rainy Saturday morning to celebrate the official opening of the new 10,000-square-foot skatepark, filled with all kinds of features for all kinds of tricks on wheels. A large crowd gathered to cheer at the ribbon cutting and to try out the smooth riding at the new park. Kids of all ages and adults zoomed around on bicycles, scooters, in-line skates, and of course, skateboards.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.