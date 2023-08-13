Hundreds of residents gathered at the Ester Community Park on Saturday for Ester Fest.
Participants ate food, shopped at local business vendors, played on the playground, tossed Frisbees, and played yard games while listening and dancing to numerous bands.
“It’s a celebration for and at the Ester Community Park,” Ester Community Association President Monique Musick said.
“It is one of the best venues in the Interior,” Musick said. The park hosts annual festivals such as Folk Fest, Angry Young and Poor, and Fairbanks Fungi Fest, in addition to weddings and birthdays.
This years lineup included Ragged Company, Tim Easton from Nashville, Lowland Jubilee, I.N.D.Y., Honey Bucket String Band, Psychic Spy Chick, Steve Brown & the Bailers, Skidmarks and Valley Below.
The sixth annual fundraiser raises money for the purchase of the park. Musick said the ECA needs roughly $30,000 more to pay off the mortgage.
“What better way to make some money than throwing a good party,” Musick said.
Ester Fest also raises money for the maintenance and improvement of the park. ECA recently installed an accessible outhouse, electrified the stage, and added a ramp to the stage and a dumpster.
“This park has always been built by the Ester community,” Musick said. The Ester Community is a privately-owned park run by Ester Community Association volunteers. “This park and everything that you see is because people of Ester did it,” she said.
Mark Simpson, an ECA board member, said that the Ester Community Park is the jewel of the Ester community.
The ECA gained access to the park in 1985 through a 30-year Fairbanks North Star Borough recreational lease. “It was a tailing pile, or rather wave after wave of rock tails,” Simpson said. The ECA built the field and installed outhouses and a playground.
“We brought in a bunch of silt to cover the field and a bunch of peat to cover the silt and we blended it all together and ended up with one of the best fields in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.”
“When I started working on this in 1985 I just wanted a flat place to play Frisbee and drink beer west of town,” he said.
Through state grants and volunteer activity, the ECA added an ice rink. “Generations and generations of Ester kids have learned how to ride their bikes on that pavement,” Simpson said. 80 volunteers installed new playground equipment in 2003.
The ECA purchased the park in 2016. “The Ester way of dealing with a problem like [a mortgage] is by throwing a party,” Simpson said.
Folks come out and volunteer and kind of adopt the park...” Everybody looks after the park
The festival welcomed arts and crafts vendors for the first time this year. 10-year-old Scarlet Gaedeke walked around the festival selling Italian sodas on a tray. “I like to play Frisbee and my brother likes to play on the playground,” she said. They also like to ice skate at the park in the winter. She decided to start her own business selling Italian sodas after seeing vendors at Ester Community Park during other events. She started selling sodas at a garage sale in her neighborhood and will also be at the Fairbanks Fungi Festival.
LJ Evans, secretary for ECA, said “We all need to have these kinds of diverse gatherings of people and this is an excellent and joyful way to do it.”
Jennifer Ingman said that the park is an important place for community events in Ester. “It’s a great place for everybody to come together,” she said.
