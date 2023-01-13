About $2.8 million will fund six road service area projects, thanks to grants from the Fairbanks North Star Borough, according to Michael Bredlie, the borough’s rural services director.
Bredlie provided an update to the borough road service area commission Monday.
The borough limited grants to $500,000, though some projects and alternatives have higher cost projections.
Violet Drive Service Area
The Violet Drive Service Area received $500,000 to mitigate aufeis, or sheet-like ice masses, created by groundwater sources. The affected roads include Spudwood, Duckwood, Northwood and Southwood roads, which for at least the past five years have endured hazardous road conditions and clogged culverts.
Last winter’s freezing rain and heavy snow put additional strain on the culverts, compounded by a lack of steam thaw contractor services.
“This project has already started,” said Bredlie. “We have a designer on board, and earlier last week we had a kickoff meeting with the designer and commissioners.”
Violet Drive Road Service Area Commissioner Michael Hubert is hopeful grant funds will address his area’s problems.
“The engineering firm believes it can fix the water flow and ice flow,” Hubert said. “They have been out here walking the area and scope it out as it goes.”
The borough administration held a stakeholder meeting in February 2022 after residents raised concerns about the issue, including how the ice could hamper emergency vehicle access.
“We had a total of 13 feet of ice above the road last year,” Hubert said. “It was the first year that it went toward Steel Creek Road.”
This year is worse, he said, because flooding and ice started 10 weeks earlier.
Duckwood, he said, is about an estimated two feet under water and ice, while parts of Spudwood are between 24 and 36 inches. The connector road between Southwood and Northwood “is impassible at this time.”
An engineer has been on site for the last few days, Hubert said, to examine the situation as it unfolds.
“There’s some theories that there is an artesian well that shifted or changed direction, or it could be permafrost melt,” Hubert said. “But until the engineering firm can determine where the water is coming from, we can’t be sure.”
Hubert added the project team can “figure out how to correct that issue, navigate the water underground or make it go around road.”
The upcoming project will host a public viewing from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Noel Wien Library, 1215 Cowles St.
Service areas selected
Becker Ridge was allocated $500,000 to improve its drainage, ditches and culverts, an estimated $2 million project.
Spring Glade will use $500,000 to clear brush, re-establish drainage, install culverts and add gravel to Constitution, Congressional, Union and Mushers roads, itself a projected $1 million project.
The Haystack Service Area will use its $500,000 to recondition Haystack Drive and add 6 inches of gravel, while Summit Drive was provided $500,000 to rebuild the Cranberry Ridge/Summit Drive intersection and repair various soft spots.
The McCloud Service Area plans to use its $300,000 to install snow fence along Old Murphy Dome Road.
Bredlie said the five other projects will start in the spring and summer. All have project managers assigned to them.
“Our goal is to get the projects through design and have them out for construction in 2024,” Bredlie said.
Four alternative projects were selected as well in case additional funding comes through or a primary project falls off. Chena Hills Road, Keystone, Steamboat Landing and Straight Creek service areas were all marked for $500,000 each on the alternate projects list.
Fifty of the boroughs 103 service areas submitted 87 requests totaling $48 million in funding. The funding comes from the former revolving loan account for road service area projects. The assembly in August transferred about $3.47 million to the Rural Services project fund.
Inventory for future funding
Borough Chief of Staff Jim Williams said the borough can use the list of remaining projects to secure future federal or state funding.
“We now have an inventory of needs, and [that] makes it easier to make a case when when we go to the legislature looking for appropriations,” Williams said. “It makes the projects more competitive for those types of grants.”
The borough’s 103 road service areas set mill rates for general maintenance needs such as snow plowing or pothole repairs. The service areas also set aside funding for larger capital projects, but depending on the size, costs can vary.
Williams said the grant program demonstrates service areas’ funding shortage.
“Some of those service areas couldn’t raise the capital through their reserves in a reasonable short amount of time,” Williams said. “It could take years, so we’re going to have to find other sources of revenue to help them out.”
Some service areas have to “spool up” funding in order to provide a local match for federal grant programs. Williams used a pending $1.97 million Aztec Road Service Area project as an example. Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning is earmarking federal funding for the upcoming project, but Aztec commission will need to provide $204,584.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who sponsored the ordinance converting the loan funds to a grant program, said it’s unlikely the revolving loan will return. Ward added that borough’s legislative capital priorities will include the unfunded grants.
“In the past, there has been large dollar grants from the legislature to the borough to support our service areas,” Ward said. “The hope is that, through the legislature or federal government, we can secure some additional funding.”