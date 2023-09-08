A single car rollover closed the Johansen Expressway for an hour and a half Tuesday morning.
According to a Fairbanks Police Department spokesperson Teal Soden, FPD responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Johansen Expressway around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The driver of a white Chevrolet Impala was driving east on when they hit a guardrail on the south side of the highway, over-corrected and careened across the road and struck the barrier on the north side of the roadway, Soden said. The impact of hitting the barrier resulted in the car overturning. The occupants were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for non-lifethreatening injuries.
According to PulsePoint, {span}a 911-connected smart phone app that lets users know where emergencies are happening in their community,{/span} the accident closed the Johansen Expressway for 92 minutes.
