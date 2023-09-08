Road Closed Sign
Metro Creative

A single car rollover closed the Johansen Expressway for an hour and a half Tuesday morning.

According to a Fairbanks Police Department spokesperson Teal Soden, FPD responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Johansen Expressway around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.