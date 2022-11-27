The Fairbanks Arts Association hosted its Handmade Holiday Market and Christmas tree lighting at Pioneer Park on Saturday, with about 70 local vendors selling handmade goods on Small Business Saturday.

Children rode the train around the park and participated in story-time and craft-time. Santa even took a break from making toys in the North Pole to take photos with children.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com