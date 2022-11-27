The Fairbanks Arts Association hosted its Handmade Holiday Market and Christmas tree lighting at Pioneer Park on Saturday, with about 70 local vendors selling handmade goods on Small Business Saturday.
Children rode the train around the park and participated in story-time and craft-time. Santa even took a break from making toys in the North Pole to take photos with children.
Dozens gathered at 5 p.m. to listen to the Lathrop and West Valley choir sing Christmas carols and watch the lighting of the park Christmas tree, decorated with colorful strings of lights and large, white snowflakes. Red, white and blue strings of lights hung on the SS Nenana in addition to the numerous cabins decorated in the park. Onlookers waved to Santa as he rode away on the last train ride of 2022.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com