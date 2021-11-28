Small retailers in Fairbanks treated shoppers to slashed prices, doorbusters, special merchandise, snacks, holiday decorations and a scavenger hunt on Saturday, also known as Small Business Saturday.
Merchants contacted said they enjoyed some extra foot traffic with new and returning customers, who took advantage of sales, including 50% off.
“We are on track to probably have our best sales day ever,” said Erica Moeller, owner of the Roaming Root in the Chena Pump Plaza.
The store drew people in the door with raffle tickets, with purchases of at least $75, and Moose on the Loose, a self-guided scavenger hunt. Local retailers handed out passports and visitors searched for Mortimer the Moose, a small orange wooden moose that likes to hide among store merchandise. Finding the moose earned each passport bearer a stamp.
Moeller, reached by phone, was pressed for time.
“Things are a little nuts,” she said. “I only have a few minutes.”
The store was selling a lot of smaller stocking-stuffer types of items. On Monday, a.k.a. Cyber Monday, the Roaming Root is reducing prices by 15% for all online sales.
“We have a little of everything,” Moeller said. “Everything is made in Alaska. People are supporting other Alaskans and families by supporting us.”
Northern Whimsy Art Studio, at 502 9th Ave., introduced a new mosaic art kit for $20. The 4-inch ornament, or wall hanging, was created so it that could be assembled by a child.
Andrea Sonnichsen, owner of the store, which sells items from more than 20 artists, said the kid-friendly white, blue and turquoise mosaic kit was developed at the request of customers and made available in time for Small Business Saturday. Fifty are available and will be offered until they sell out.
“We have lots of other mosaic kits as well,” Sonnichsen said, including moose, caribou and raven.
Beth Dougherty, manager of Frank’s Menswear, 1005 Cushman St., said they participated in Moose on the Loose and hosted a sale all week, doubling the savings on Black Friday on joggers, blazers, socks, ties, slacks, sweaters, shoes and more. The sale ended Saturday.
The scavenger hunt brought in new people and increased the store’s foot traffic, Dougherty said. Loyal customers took advantage of deals with some items going for half off.
“We have been extremely busy today,” Dougherty said, though not as busy as the when they host an annual tent sale in August.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company, 4630 Old Airport Road, offered $40 off on custom engravings of its products and has special things planned throughout the holiday season, including pop-up artists.
The deal on engravings started on Black Friday and runs through Cyber Monday, said Emily Berriochoa, retail manager.
“You can engrave your grandmother’s recipe on a cutting board,” Berriochoa said. “If you get it now, you know you are going to have it by Christmas.”
The bowl company participated in Moose on the Loose, sponsored by the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp.
“It’s been really fun — the kids coming in with their punch cards,” Berriochoa said.
The store has changed and evolved over the last year, and Berriochoa said she encourages people who haven’t stopped by in awhile to visit.
“If we can get folks in the door, they get pretty excited to be at the shop,” she said.
The Vintage Junky, a boutique consignment shop next to REI Co-op on College Road, slashed prices by 50% on Black Friday and 30% on Small Business Saturday.
On Cyber Monday, owner Bristyn Hunziker plans to host a live online sale on Facebook at 6 p.m. for members of the Vintage Junky Shopper’s Group.
Hunziker was pleased with the response to the store’s sales.
“I just feel like there is a lot of people out this weekend and it was a great turnout,” she said.