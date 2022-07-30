Alaska State Troopers have released little new information in the triple homicide and suicide during which a 15-year-old male shot three of his siblings before turning the gun on himself.
The incident occurred in the Skyridge Drive subdivision north of Fairbanks around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. A neighbor heard shots and called 911, Trooper spokesperson Tim DeSpain explained.
DeSpain said that, at this point in the investigation, they are not releasing the names of the three victims (ages 17, 8 and 5), or of the shooter. “Matters involving juveniles and [the Office of Children’s Services] are not for public release,” he added.
Law enforcement have not yet determined a motive to understand why the shooter would kill his siblings and then take his own life.
In addition to the victims, there were three other siblings in the home at the time of the shooting, all under the age of 7. The three surviving siblings — who were unharmed — were not in the same part of the house when the shooting occurred, according to DeSpain.
The children’s parents and one additional sibling were not home at the time.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.