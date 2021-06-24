A heated argument between a couple led to a man dragging a woman with his truck and running over her legs on the Steese Highway.
An individual driving on the Steese on Wednesday evening recorded the incident. In a video posted to the Fairbanks, Alaska, Facebook page, a woman can be seen hanging on the door of a black and red truck, appearing to be talking to the male driver. The man, identified by Alaska State Troopers as 33 year-old Fairbanks resident Jesse Kueber, starts to drive away as the woman continues trying to talk to him.
The woman keeps holding onto the truck and is dragged along for several seconds before eventually falling onto the ground. At this point, Kueber appears to run over her legs with his back tire. In response, the woman can be heard yelling in pain.
Afterward, the woman continues to lay in the middle of the road crying and wailing. Kueber pulls over on the shoulder and jumps out of his truck. He begins yelling and gesturing — appearing angry or in shock — while running toward the woman. Kueber then begins attempting to help the woman up while she continues to moan in pain and lay on the road.
The video was viewed at least 11,000 times as of Thursday afternoon and received more than 600 shares and more than 400 comments. Most commenters were shocked and disgusted by what took place and offered support to the woman. Other commenters expressed concern about it being on social media.
The argument that culminated in Kueber running the woman over began as a verbal dispute and involved an altercation with vehicles, according to an investigation by troopers.
About 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers received a report of what was initially called a road rage incident. The investigation revealed that Kueber was in a verbal argument with his girlfriend. Shortly after, Kueber and his girlfriend left in separate vehicles. However, Kueber kept attempting to run his girlfriend’s car off the road, according to troopers, and at one point struck her vehicle with his truck. His girlfriend stopped and got out of her vehicle to seek help when Kueber confronted her and eventually ran over her legs.
Kueber was arrested and taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center. He is charged with first degree assault, third degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.
The woman survived and is reportedly recovering at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
