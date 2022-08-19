Dall sheep hunting season opened in Alaska on Aug. 10. Just a week into the season, multiple hunters have already been cited by Alaska State Troopers for harvesting sub-legal sheep. In all three instances, hunters took Dall sheep that did not have full-curl horns.
Two hunters were cited on Tuesday, one of whom was hunting near Delta Junction. Michael Hernon, 36, of Kodiak, was cited for harvesting a sheep that was not full-curl and that was under 8 years old. Hernon harvested the sheep near the Gerstle River.
Christopher George of Eagle River was also cited for taking a sub-legal sheep in a hunt near Anchorage.
Another hunter was cited on Aug. 15. Wasilla resident Matthew Roster, 36, took a sheep that was 6 years old and not full curl while hunting in the Nutzotin Mountains near Palmer.
Many Dall sheep populations around the state have been in decline for several years. To balance hunting with population maintenance, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game enacted a strict management policy. Only rams with full-curl horns can be legally hunted. Rams with full curl horns signify that the animal is approximately 7 or 8 years old.
However, it can be difficult to identify full-curl sheep, particularly in the field from long distances. ADF&G has numerous resources available to help hunters identify full-curl rams from different angles in the field.
Last season, Fish and Game saw an increase in the number of sub-legal Dall sheep that were harvested, according to the department. This is in part because there are fewer full-curl rams in general. An Fish and Game statement explained that heavy snow and late spring thaw led to high lamb mortality and low production in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Animals born in these years would now be between 8 to 10 years old, which is the age class that comprises most of the eligible harvest.
The department predicted that there would again be an unusually high number of sub-legal sheep harvested this season, since there are still fewer sheep in the eligible age range.
When a hunter harvests a sub-legal sheep, the horns and carcass are seized by the state, and the meat is sometimes donated to charity. Additionally, hunters must appear in court and are fined for the illegal kill.
Information about sheep hunting in Alaska, including examples of full-curl sheep and how to identify sheep from various angles, is available at bit.ly/3PyBFhu.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.