Denali in photos

Sherri Comperchioli entered this photo of a Dall sheep in the centennial category. Courtesy of the Denali Education Center

 Courtesy of the Denali Education Center

Dall sheep hunting season opened in Alaska on Aug. 10. Just a week into the season, multiple hunters have already been cited by Alaska State Troopers for harvesting sub-legal sheep. In all three instances, hunters took Dall sheep that did not have full-curl horns.

Two hunters were cited on Tuesday, one of whom was hunting near Delta Junction. Michael Hernon, 36, of Kodiak, was cited for harvesting a sheep that was not full-curl and that was under 8 years old. Hernon harvested the sheep near the Gerstle River.

