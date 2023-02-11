Lar gibbon

Photo by Bernard Dupont

Gibbons range historically from southwest China to Thailand and Burma, and are among the smallest of the great apes. They can swing through trees at up to 35 miles per hour.

 Photo by Bernard Dupont

Just in time for Valentine’s Day comes a lighthearted love story from Japan.

This is the love story of Momo, a lar gibbon at the Kujukushima Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagasaki. Momo is 12 years old.