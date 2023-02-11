Just in time for Valentine’s Day comes a lighthearted love story from Japan.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day comes a lighthearted love story from Japan.
This is the love story of Momo, a lar gibbon at the Kujukushima Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagasaki. Momo is 12 years old.
Also known as white-handed gibbons, specimens are furry apes with long arms that enable them to swing from tree to tree in the forest canopies of Malaysia and Sumatra. They are an endangered species.
Momo is all over the news worldwide this week because she delivered a baby with no visible male in her cage.
Apparently, inquiring minds wanted to know how this is possible. No clues were left. No box of chocolates, no lipstick-stained wineglass, not even a Hallmark card.
Turns out zoo staffers figured out the mystery. For a time, a 34-year-old agile gibbon named Ito was kept in an enclosure next to Momo’s cage. A DNA test confirmed that Ito indeed was the daddy of the newest zoo member. Somehow Momo and Ito shared a tryst by means of a small metal plate connecting their enclosures.
Now Zoo officials are trying to figure what to name the youngster.
May I respectfully suggest it be named Surprise?
