Courtland Weaver was directing “Romeo and Juliet” for the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater with only one week until the play’s opening. Suddenly, when a major actor dropped out, he assumed the onstage role of Juliet’s father, the patriarch Capulet.
As a veteran of the performing arts and artistic director for North Star Ballet, he accepts the challenge and remains poised, knowing where Capulet “has to go and what he has to do.”
However, he acknowledges a number of new directorial challenges. Being an actor in the play reduces the control Weaver has over his production, saying that he “can’t watch what’s going on onstage” or fine tune the “balance and positioning” of actors during his own scenes. Weaver stands ready to address last-minute problems head on, knowing that he has “got to take the time to do the work,” and overcome unavoidable logistical issues.
A rehearsal on June 7 continued despite a cloudburst. Nearly every night, planes overhead and passing trains challenge actors to adjust and project their voices.
Despite setbacks, Courtland Weaver seems confident he can realize his vision for the play as director. Subtle changes to an original work, such as how characters are portrayed, can have great effects on its presentation.
“The reason to do a production like this,” Weaver said, “is, if you have a vision of what the text and story should look like, you can write that in while staying true to the text. It stays true to the text because it’s brilliant, but you modify the things around it.”
Weaver’s main goal for this production is to “get the text out in front” and let the actors “read the physical space we create for them” in their roles. Actors in the play are using “their own expertise” to characterize their roles in unique ways. Because Weaver has been a dance professional all his life, the play includes several dance sequences, including a dramatic “Dance of Death,” involving all the dead characters in Shakespeare’s acclaimed play.
The new stage has also been built specifically to give life to the actors’ performances and has been overseen by Weaver and Emily Yates. The stage employs moving platforms to simulate movement and a more dynamic setting. Three layers on the stage allow for varying heights and settings, challenging some actors to move like track stars on occasion.
The value of a live performance to Courtland Weaver is the finality inherent to them. Any production begins with an idea, then conversation, planning, and finally the show itself. To him, “all that work is there for that, and then it disappears,” giving succinctness and closure to his efforts.
Weaver and his cast have been rehearsing at least four times a week since late May for this performance.
Shakespeare wrote this: “There’s an old saying that applies to me: you can’t lose a game if you don’t play the game.” Weaver relishes playing the game and projects confidence that audiences will appreciate his conception for the endgame.
Such things that “make it challenging” are the “best part” of outdoor theater, Weaver said.
Tickets can be purchased at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org. Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater’s Romeo and Juliet opens July 12 at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, continuing daily Thursday through Sunday until the July 30. Rain or shine, the entourage will perform at Jack Townshend point behind the Museum of the North.