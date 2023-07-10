Courtland Weaver was directing “Romeo and Juliet” for the Fairbanks Shakespeare Theater with only one week until the play’s opening. Suddenly, when a major actor dropped out, he assumed the onstage role of Juliet’s father, the patriarch Capulet.

As a veteran of the performing arts and artistic director for North Star Ballet, he accepts the challenge and remains poised, knowing where Capulet “has to go and what he has to do.”

