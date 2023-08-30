FNSB Building

News-Miner Photo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Juanita Helms Administration Center.

An indoor sewage leak prompted the evacuation and closure of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Juanita Helms Administration Center Wednesday afternoon.

Lanien Livingston, the borough's public information officer, issued a news release stating that the building’s fire alarms have also been “continuing to run.”

