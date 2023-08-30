An indoor sewage leak prompted the evacuation and closure of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Juanita Helms Administration Center Wednesday afternoon.
Lanien Livingston, the borough's public information officer, issued a news release stating that the building’s fire alarms have also been “continuing to run.”
“We expect that our facilities maintenance staff will be able to get the sewer problem fixed and the fire alarm system resolved,” Livingston said in the notice.
The administrative center should be re-opened by 8 a.m. Thursday, the release states. The closure, however, cut half a business day for borough residents to pay the first half of their property taxes in person. Borough property taxes are due on Friday. The first half of property taxes are considered delinquent on Sept. 6.
Livingston said taxes “can still be paid by dropping payment in the outside drop box.”
According to the clerk’s office, a special assembly meeting has been called for 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss a resolution sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward to extend the property tax delinquency date to Sept. 26. The meeting will be held at the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District administrative building, 520 Fifth Ave.
