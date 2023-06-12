Collision on Johansen Expressway

A car and motorcycle collided on the Johansen Expressway on the afternoon of Monday, June 12, 2023.

 Haley Lehman

Several vehicles were involved in an accident on the Johansen Expressway Monday afternoon, blocking traffic and causing drivers to reroute their travel.

Fairbanks police responded to the multi-vehicle accident, which included a motorcycle, around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

