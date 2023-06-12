Several vehicles were involved in an accident on the Johansen Expressway Monday afternoon, blocking traffic and causing drivers to reroute their travel.
Fairbanks police responded to the multi-vehicle accident, which included a motorcycle, around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
FPD Spokesperson Teal Soden said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. The driver of another car was injured by it was not life threatening, she said.
The accident occurred on the Johansen Expressway near Danby Street and Aurora Drive. Police blocked off westbound lanes on the Johansen Expressway at Danby Street and routed cars through the Aurora Subdivision.
