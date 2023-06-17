Seven boats sped down the Chena River toward Galena Saturday morning to start the 63rd Yukon 800 Marathon.

The speedboat race is described as the “longest, roughest and toughest” endurance speedboat race in the world. Competitors started at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pike’s Landing and headed west to Galena via the Chena River, Tanana River and Yukon River. The racers break for 25 minutes to refuel in Tanana and overnight in Galena before racing back to Fairbanks beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.

