Seven boats sped down the Chena River toward Galena Saturday morning to start the 63rd Yukon 800 Marathon.
The speedboat race is described as the “longest, roughest and toughest” endurance speedboat race in the world. Competitors started at 11 a.m. Saturday at Pike’s Landing and headed west to Galena via the Chena River, Tanana River and Yukon River. The racers break for 25 minutes to refuel in Tanana and overnight in Galena before racing back to Fairbanks beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Competitors said that the Tanana River is windy, and the Yukon River can be rough.
Defending champion Earl Mahler said he is feeling pretty good about the race.
“Being out on the water and cruising is the best part,” he said. “Coming across the finish line first helps.”
Tom Kriska, captain of the Be-Bi-Bones Express, started racing in 1992. He he grew up in Galena and always wanted to be apart of the races, he said. Kriska won the race in 1996, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
“I hope for the best,” he said Saturday at Pike’s.
Kyla Malamute, president of the Fairbanks Outboard Association and captain of Wake ‘Em Up, also he grew up watching the races in Galena.
He said the race started as a bar room bet between a group of friends. “This is the Superbowl,” Malamute said. “This is what we prepare all year for.”
Malamute called the race an important part of rural communities. “I love seeing people along the river,” he said. Residents in Nenana, Manley Hot Springs, Tanana, and Ruby are known to gather along the side of the river to cheer on the competitors.
At the start of the race, Marshal A.J. Dick told the competitors, “You know all the rules so abide by them.” Dick and Tom Huntington are following the racers by plane.
Dick said he got into speedboating through his father. “I grew up around his boat so it was like second nature,” he said.
Dick said the racers carry flares, paddles, axes, rifles, life jacket, and a GPS.
Huntington said the best part of the race is the camaraderie amongst the teams. “If someone is in trouble, they don’t hesitate to help,’ he said. “They keep an eye on each other not only to beat them, but to make sure they’re safe.”
Huntington said the race is going to be a brutal affair. He said there may be three-foot waves on the Yukon River.
Walter “Sonny” Lord Jr., captain of Secret Weapon, said his favorite part of the race is when they have a smooth run. “When it’s rough it’s not so good,” he said. The best conditions for racing is when the water is smooth and it’s warm outside, he explained.
Jim Movius, who won in 1973, 1977 and 1979, said he always enjoyed the camaraderie of the race. “The learning curve is rather steep, and I enjoyed that it never flattens,” Movius said.
Movius rescued Jerry Evans in 1972 after Evans’ boat flipped near Ruby.
Fans posted on social media Saturday afternoon that safety boats picked up the crews of ‘Scuse Me, captained by James Sweetsir, and Little Red, captained by Mahler, after the two boats broke in half near Tanana. They reported that both crews were safe.
Riley Hedelius, captain of Mrs. Every Turn, scratched Saturday afternoon halfway between Fairbanks and Nenana.
As of 9 p.m. Saturday, Wake ‘Em Up captained by Kyle Malamute made it to Galena first, followed by the Be-Bi-Bones Express, captained by Tom Kriska, and Yukon Fury captained by Charlie Huntington. Secret Weapon captained by Walter Lord was between Ruby and Galena.
Tracking is viewable at trackleaders.com for the entirety of the race. The race can also be tracked from the Fairbanks Outboard Association’s Facebook page, as well as their website at Yukon800.com.