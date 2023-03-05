Award-winning author Seth Kantner is coming to Fairbanks to talk about his newest book, “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou” and to give a presentation with researcher Ken Tape about beavers’ migration to the Arctic.

“I hope people come because they want to see some nice pictures of caribou, and I’d like them to leave with a feeling of companionship for this amazing animal that we share the Arctic with,” Kantner said Friday by phone.