Award-winning author Seth Kantner is coming to Fairbanks to talk about his newest book, “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou” and to give a presentation with researcher Ken Tape about beavers’ migration to the Arctic.
“I hope people come because they want to see some nice pictures of caribou, and I’d like them to leave with a feeling of companionship for this amazing animal that we share the Arctic with,” Kantner said Friday by phone.
Kantner grew up in Northwest Alaska, living completely off the land. Kantner said he never imagined being a writer, comparing it to a normal person imagining they would go to Mars.
Kantner graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with a degree in journalism and has since published five books. His debut novel, “Ordinary Wolves” won the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Award for Fiction.
“What I hope people get from my writing is a desire to protect the natural environment, for one reason or another,” Kantner said. “Also, all the writing that I read about Alaska was over-dramatized and over-glamorous, and I really wished for a true story. So I guess I tried to write it myself, and that would be my first novel “Ordinary Wolves.”
Besides writing, which Kantner characterized as the hardest thing he does, he continues to hunt, fish, and spend time in the Brooks Range. This lifestyle gives him a unique perspective on wild animals like beavers, whose migration patterns and population have recently changed significantly.
“I think my beaver presentation is much more fun in the sense that beavers seem to have a lot of similarities to us humans,” Kantner said. “Beavers are essentially taking advantage of humans changing the climate, so I think that if we’re paying attention, beavers, being the hard working animals that they are, can really tell us some things about ourselves.”
Kantner will do a joint presentation with Ken Tape, a researcher at UAF Geophysical Institute who has been studying beavers and their migration using satellite imagery. Tape’s research, in conjunction with Kantner’s long experience hunting and subsisting on beaver, provides what he calls an “ironic combination” that “should be interesting.”
Kantner will also be conducting a writing workshop for professors and other staff at UAF, where his career first started.
“I always assume that if I can write, anybody can,” Kantner said.
Kantner’s will hold a photography show and book reading and signing Monday at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, 101 Dunkel St. His presentation with Ken Tape will be Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at UAF’s Schaible Auditorium. Both events are free to the public.