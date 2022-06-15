The Chena River Shooting Range on Chena Hot Springs Road is closed to certain types of ammunition after several fires in the past few years, including a shooting-sparked blaze last week.
The State of Alaska Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation announced the closure effective June 10 due to the range’s record of fires and current fire conditions in the Fairbanks area.
“This decision was made for the safety of the public due to severe fire danger in the area and a history of fires,” reads a statement from DNR. The DNR has responded to a “series of wildfires” in the range located at Mile 36.5 of Chena Hot Springs Road over the past few years, according to the director’s order. All fires in the range have all been attributed to shooters using incendiary ammunition or similar devices. Incendiary ammunition includes tracers and flares along with exploding targets, according to the DNR release.
Most recently, a human-caused fire was reported in the range on June 8, according to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center’s Situation Report. An engine from Fairbanks responded to the range to grid the fire and was able to put out the blaze before it spread.
This marks the second fire in as many years; there was another fire in the range last year caused by a shooter. The 2021 fire was not as easily contained and spread up the hill behind the range, where it smoldered in a burn scar from a 2019 fire. It took Fairbanks Forestry Station and ground crews worked for several hours to contain and stop the roughly nine acre burn.
Several factors led the DNR to determine that banning incendiary ammunition was necessary. One reason is the “extreme hazardous fire conditions” in the region, which would allow any potential fires to grow quickly. Coupled with this, is the “semi-remote nature of the location,” which increases response time. Lastly, fires could damage nearby homes and structures, according to the director’s order.
The prohibition on incendiary ammunition and devices will be in effect during times of extreme fire danger and when DNR has burn bans in place for the Tanana Valley, according to the director’s order. It will be rescinded when fire danger is lower.
Although there are currently no fires burning near Fairbanks, warm, dry weather over the past few weeks makes for prime conditions. There have been several smaller fires over the past few weeks–including some near residential areas–but all were contained quickly.