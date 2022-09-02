The University of Alaska Museum of the North is focusing on the theme of water during family programs in September.
Families are invited to drop in with children 5 and younger at Early Explorers from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16. Create and discover with hands-on activities in the Creativity Lab and explore the galleries.
Junior Curators, designed for children 6 and older with an adult, will be held at the museum from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 17. Drop in for activities and a themed scavenger hunt.
From 2-4 p.m. Sept. 24, visitors at Family Day: Water can meet museum researchers, learn about fish genetics, test water quality, try a scavenger hunt, add to a collaborative art wall and more. There is no admission fee for children 14 and younger at Family Days, thanks to support from TOTE Maritime Alaska.
These programs are included with admission and are free for members.
For more information about museum events, visit the website at www.uaf.edu/museum or call 907-474-7505.