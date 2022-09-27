Library Card Sign-Up Month is wrapping up as September comes to a close. In order to encourage people to sign up for a library card, Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries have prizes for borough residents who get a card.
Residents can trade their old library card for an updated card — with three new designs to choose from. Great Harvest Bread Company is providing wooden tokens that can be exchanged for a free cookie for anyone under the age of 18 who signs up. You can also scan a QR code at the libraries as part of the Fairbanks Rescue Mission’s scavenger hunt contest to win a bar of silver. If you sign up for a library card before the end of this month, you can be entered into a drawing for giveaways for gift cards to local businesses, including the chance to win a 5-pound gummy bear.
“Library cards are unique in the United States public library system in that its free access to basically unlimited resources,” Library Director Melissa Harter said. “Public libraries play a role in communities as the great equalizer” and make people’s lives “exponentially better.”
A library card is free, easy to get and “opens a world of opportunity,” she said.
Not only does the library provide physical materials, but it also offers vast online resources. “The library provides online access to resources such as downloadable books, e-books, movies, albums and databases,” Harter said.
Their most popular resources are LinkedIn Learning, Hoopla and Overdrive. LinkedIn Learning provides professional courses, from classes on improving your communication skills to learning Microsoft Excel. Hoopla includes books and audiobooks as well as unique movies from around the globe and downloadable albums. Overdrive has a collection of e-books, audiobooks and 1,965 magazines.
Noel Wien Library will be renovated and expanded by 4,000 square feet in 2023 as part of the borough’s Capital Improvement Project. Harter said the project will add more learning and gathering spaces to the library, plus a cafe and used books store. This project cements the library’s place as a center of community in Fairbanks, she said.
To sign up for a library card, bring proof of your residence, such as a driver’s license or a piece of mail, to Noel Wien Library, the North Pole Branch Library or the book mobile. For more information, go to FNSBlibrary.org.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com