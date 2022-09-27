Library card options

Borough residents can trade in their old library card for an updated card with three new designs to choose from.

photo Courtesy of Melissa Harter

Library Card Sign-Up Month is wrapping up as September comes to a close. In order to encourage people to sign up for a library card, Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries have prizes for borough residents who get a card.

Residents can trade their old library card for an updated card — with three new designs to choose from. Great Harvest Bread Company is providing wooden tokens that can be exchanged for a free cookie for anyone under the age of 18 who signs up. You can also scan a QR code at the libraries as part of the Fairbanks Rescue Mission’s scavenger hunt contest to win a bar of silver. If you sign up for a library card before the end of this month, you can be entered into a drawing for giveaways for gift cards to local businesses, including the chance to win a 5-pound gummy bear.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com