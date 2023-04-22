A Fairbanks man’s sentencing hearing for assault is continued to next Friday.
A jury acquitted Royce Wixom, 36, on Oct. 28, 2022, of an attempted murder charge after he met his ex-girlfriend, who used a Petco card to enter his home uninvited, with a baseball bat. The jury convicted Wixom of one count of felony assault and two counts of misdemeanor assault.
The woman testified that she was injured in the head and right arm after checking on Wixom and getting some of her things in July 2022. Wixom told the jury that he had told the woman to never return and that he was protecting himself and his property after she broke into his home.
Wixom pleaded guilty Friday to fourth-degree assault, two counts of driving under the influence, and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer.
Public Defender Eric Yff represented Wixon, and Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt represented the state.
The court continued Wixom’s sentencing to 9 a.m. on April 28 due to time constraints.
Superior Court Judge Earl Peterson released Wixom on house arrest on April 5. He made an exception to the house arrest Friday so Wixom would be permitted to attend a job interview on Monday morning and attend work if offered the job.
