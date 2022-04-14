Fairbanks senior citizens have a new place to socialize and eat lunch as the senior center’s kitchen undergoes major expansion this year.
The Fairbanks Senior Center Annex opened Wednesday in Shoppers Forum Mall, at a space adjacent to Planet Fitness.
“I’m so glad they decided to do this,” said Charlotte Cannon, the first senior to walk through the door on opening day. “Just glad there is some normalcy, after two years of absolute insanity.”
Seniors were displaced from their usual eating and activity area at the senior center when-pandemic hit more than two years ago. In order to meet safe social distancing protocols, the kitchen had to expand into the eating and activity space. The number of seniors needing Meals on Wheels also exploded, so the kitchen became especially busy.
“They were building 300 meals a day, squished together in that tiny kitchen,” Ashley Eddington said. “We couldn’t host any seniors.”
The kitchen is about to undergo an extensive expansion/remodel so seniors still cannot meet or eat together there.
“The seniors need somewhere to socialize,” said Marie Scholle, who popped in to the new annex with her husband.
Now, finally, there is an alternative. The new spacious annex provides room for conversation, a computer terminal, coffee and lunch Monday through Friday for those 60 years or older. There is no charge for lunch, offered 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every day, but meal donations are appreciated. The annex is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mary Farrell retired just a few years ago. She showed up on opening day to check out the annex and to meet new people.
“I want to stay in Fairbanks,” she said. “But there needs to be more services for seniors.”
To help make it easier for seniors to travel to the annex, Shoppers Forum is adding extra handicapped parking spots.
The senior center is already receiving requests from seniors for additional activities, like exercise classes, so those requests are being considered as well.
The annex is spacious and also includes a large warehouse area in the back. Senior Center volunteers worked hard to renovate the space. They repainted the walls and brought in tables and chairs to seat as many as 28 people. Colorful rug wall art adorns the walls to improve sound. There’s a cozy couch and chairs for a conversation area. A computer station is available and the coffee pot is always on.
“This has been a long time coming,” Eddington said. “People were calling just to tell us they miss us.”
Meanwhile, the Fairbanks Senior Center’s March fundraiser proved to be a success, raising more than $50,000 for Meals on Wheels thanks to commitments of matching funds. Those funds were desperately needed.
Seniors on a fixed income are sometimes forced to make terrible choices, Eddington said. There are times seniors only have enough money to pay for either medication or food. Meals on Wheels removes that stress by providing the food.
For more information, call the Fairbanks Senior Center at 907-452-1735.